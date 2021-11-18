Mumbai Fire Brigade gets 55-metre water tower to fight fire

To help tackle fire incidents in high-rise buildings, densely populated residential areas and congested pockets of city slums, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has introduced its newest fleet of firefighting vehicles two weeks ago. The fleet has a 55-metre-tall water tower with five expandable arms along with an inbuilt high-capacity water tanker.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade purchased the vehicle for ₹12 crore. The order for the same was placed in November 2019 but got delayed due to the pandemic.

Unlike the existing hydraulic ladders of the fire brigade, which helps scale the height of the building externally up to 90 metres, the arms of the water tower of the new fleet can flexibly extend horizontally up to 55 metres. They can stretch over other structures in case the fire breaks out in a congested area with narrow roads, and can easily douse fires in slum areas even if the vehicle is forced to park on the main road.

In the current scenario, in case a fire breaks out in narrow lanes, the fire fighting vehicles are parked on the main road, and the fire brigade runs their hosepipes through these lanes up to the site of the incident. The high-capacity water tanker attached to this vehicle can shoot water up to a distance of 30 metres.

Explaining the functionality of the new fleet, a senior civic official told HT, “In case of a fire incident in a high-rise tower or a densely populated slum area, the latest fleet can reach the spot to douse the fire with its 55-metre expandable water tower, which was not the case earlier as the firefighters struggled to curb such incidents in densely populated areas and high-rise buildings.”