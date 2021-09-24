Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai Fire Brigade to serve notice to Khar building over defunct firefighting system
mumbai news

Mumbai Fire Brigade to serve notice to Khar building over defunct firefighting system

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has found violations of fire safety measures in Nutan Villa building in Khar, where a medium fire occurred on Thursday evening killing one woman. MFB will send a notice to the building owner and cut off electricity and water supply.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Mumbai Fire Brigade found that the firefighting system of the Khar building was not working. (HT FILE)

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has found violations of fire safety measures in Nutan Villa building in Khar, where a medium fire occurred on Thursday evening killing one woman. MFB will send a notice to the building owner and cut off electricity and water supply, fire brigade authorities said on Friday.

The fire occurred in an electric duct on the first floor and spread to the ground floor of the building. However, as the duct connected all eight floors of the building, the entire building was smoked logged during firefighting. The fire brigade found the building’s firefighting system was not operational.

A medium intensity (level-2) fire was reported in the residential building in Khar (West) at 6.58pm on Thursday, trapping three residents including a 10-year-old on the seventh floor. Among those who were trapped, Hema Jagwani, 40, was rescued and moved to Hinduja Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Sangita Thakur, 45, and Palak Jagwani, 10, were rescued by MFB using turn table ladders.

A senior MFB official said, “While all three women were trapped on the seventh floor, two of them (Palak and Thakur) moved toward a window of the room, hence the fire brigade was able to rescue them from the outside. However, the deceased (Hema) was in an external room with access to the lobby where she got stuck while trying to take the staircase to exit the building. If she had also moved toward a window, we would have been able to rescue her.”

RELATED STORIES

All the eight floors of the building are occupied by one family. The fire brigade official said, “Other members of the family who were on lower floors were probably alerted sooner and were able to exit using the staircase. We are not able to determine exactly what happened regarding the deceased, but she probably did not have visibility as the entire building was smoke logged.”

The fire was doused after about four hours of firefighting at 11.08pm on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maha promulgates ordinance to ensure OBC quota in local body polls

Bollywood movies used to lure Thane rural residents to get their vaccination

Dombivli gang rape: Timing of FIR helped make speedy and maximum arrests, say cops

Prepaid taxi fare from Mumbai domestic, international airport revised
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP