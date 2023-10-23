Mumbai: Two killed after fire breaks out in nine-storey building in Borivali
The deceased have been identified as Glory Walphati (43) and Josu Gems Robert (8).
Two persons died on Monday after a fire broke out in a nine-story residential building in Mumbai's Borivali.
According to the fire department, the deceased have been identified as Glory Walphati (43) and Josu Gems Robert (8).
Three other persons – Lakshmi Bura (40), Rajeshwari Bhartare (24) and Ranjan Subodh Shah (76) – sustained burn injury.
The fire was reported at around 12.30 pm in a flat on the first floor of the building in Sai Baba Nagar. It soon spread to the electric wiring and installations on that floor, according to officials.
Four fire engines and other vehicles of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot.
"Fire-fighting operation is going on with the help of two small hose lines and one first aid line of four motor pumps," the official added, according to PTI. “All the concerned agencies, including Adani Power, police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward and the 108 ambulance service have been mobilised.”
(Inputs from agencies)