Mumbai: Four Dubai returnees booked for flouting Covid-19 norms
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday filed a police complaint against four Dubai returnees who violated the government's guidelines and returned to their homes without completing the seven-day quarantine mandatory for international travelers.
Mumbai Police in a statement said, "We have registered a case on BMC's complaint and booked four Dubai returnees under sections 188, 269 and 270 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code."
BMC in a statement said, "After Sushil Sabnees, Jubeir Ghalte, Nikita Chander, and Swapan Chandradas returned from Dubai on February 10, BMC had arranged rooms for them at a hotel in Andheri, where according to the rules, they were kept in a seven-day institutional quarantine."
BMC said that on the second day when some doctors went to check up on them, all the four Dubai returnees were found missing from the hotel.
