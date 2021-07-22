Mumbai gets 1.1mm rainfall in 8 hrs; July rain crosses 1,000mm mark for 4th year

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) monitoring station in Santacruz recorded just 1.1mm of rain in eight hours ending 5:30pm on Thursday, down from 50.2mm during the same time frame a day prior, indicating a significant slowdown in the intensity of rains over the city.

However, the day marked a significant milestone in the ongoing monsoon season, as the total monthly rainfall touched 1,040mm, as against the normal rainfall target for July, which stands at 827mm. This is now the fourth successive year in which July rains have crossed the 1,000mm mark. In 2018, the July total was recorded at 1138.8 mm. In 2019 it was 1,464.8 mm and in 2020 it was 1,502 mm — marking its wettest July ever. In 2017, however, the city has recorded just 869.7mm of rain.

The city also crossed the 2,000mm rainfall mark for the entire monsoon season (up to September end) on Thursday. Since June 1, Mumbai has received a total of 2,002.5mm of rain, or 90.8% of the total monsoon rainfall target (which currently stands at 2,205mm, as per the IMD). Of this, 961.4mm was recorded in June, which were also more than the monthly normal of 505mm.

The IMD has placed Mumbai under an orange category weather alert on July 23, indicating “heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places” and under a yellow alert on July 24 and 25, indicating “heavy rain at isolated places”. On July 26, the city has been placed under a green category weather alert (for the first time in at least a week), indicating only “light to moderate rains” over the city.

As per IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city (based on data from its monitoring station in Santacruz), the maximum temperature over the next week will hover between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the daytime maximum was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, and the morning minimum stood at 25.8 degrees Celsius.