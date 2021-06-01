Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai got 304mm pre-monsoon rain against average 20mm between March and May

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The city has recorded 1105% excess rain during the pre-monsoon period between March 1 and May 31 this year, thanks to Cyclone Tauktae. On May 17, Mumbai recorded 214mm of rain — the highest-ever for a single day in May. The city saw a total of 304mm of rain this pre-monsoon, as against the season normal of 20.2 mm. A total of 24 districts in the state saw “large excess” rainfall for the pre-monsoon period, while five saw “excess” rainfall.

With monsoon around the corner, moderate showers were witnessed in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar on Monday morning which continued till afternoon. While the official monsoon onset date for the city, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is June 15, pre-monsoon showers are going to be seen more frequently in the next two weeks.

Monday saw partly cloudy skies which will continue with chance of light to moderate rain for at least the next two days, said IMD officials. Santacruz weather station recorded 48mm rain from 8.30am to 5.30pm. The maximum temperature in Mumbai dropped to 32 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. “There was a dip in daytime temperatures across North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada,” said an IMD spokesperson.

Rougher weather is expected in interior Maharashtra with Pune slated to get moderate to heavy thunderstorms till June 2. Other districts where thunderstorm development and lightning is expected include Ratnagari, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Jalna, Aurangabad, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Nanded, and Hingoli.

“A severe weather warning has been sounded by IMD for the next five days in Maharashtra. Thunderstorms associated with lightning, light to moderate rains and gusty winds at isolated places are possible in most districts,” said KS Hosalikar, scientist with IMD in Pune.

