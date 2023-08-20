Diploma students get chance to clear backlogs this year itself

Mumbai: In a relief to the students of engineering diploma (polytechnic) courses who suffered backlogs in the first and second year, the state government has announced that they will be given a chance to catch up and complete their coursework during the academic year 2023–24.

According to sources, the development will help more than 58,000 students complete their education without waiting a year. On Friday, the higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil chaired a comprehensive discussion on the matter during a meeting of the Maharashtra State Technical Education Board Regulatory Council (MSTEBRC).

The decision comes after the recent summer examination for the All-India Technical Education-approved engineering diploma course conducted between May 7 and June 6. The results were declared on June 29. Patil said, “Last year, disruption in the admission process due to pandemic-related lockdown led to a condensed academic period. This situation adversely affected students’ results, leaving many with unresolved subjects.”

Acknowledging these challenges, the government has chosen to provide students who failed in the first and second years of engineering diploma courses with a special opportunity to make up for their backlog subjects in the upcoming academic year.

“This decision will benefit approximately 22,000 students enrolled in the second-year engineering diploma course and another 36,000 in the third year,” Patil said. Following the decision, MSTEBRC has issued a circular advising students to coordinate with their respective institutions to plan and execute their coursework for the upcoming academic year.

