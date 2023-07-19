Govt orders probe into encroachment on Mogra nullah

Mumbai: The state government has announced to probe a construction, which has allegedly encroached on Mogra Nullah, in Andheri, thereby obstructing it and causing waterlogging during monsoon.

The government has decided to take strict action if any official is found involved in this matter.

Last month, the first heavy rainfall of this monsoon had led to flooding of the Andheri Subway. The choked Mogra nullah was found to be the reason behind this waterlogging.

Ranjit Kamble, Congress legislator, alleged that a builder, who redeveloped slums nearby, has encroached on the 300-meter long nullah and constructed a parking space. This unauthorised construction has covered the storm water drain causing waterlogging, he added.

Kamble said that after he submitted a question on the matter, to be raised on June 14, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had served a show cause notice to the builder the following week.

“In the notice sent to the builder, it has been pointed out that the unauthorised construction has covered the storm water drain causing an obstruction to the flow of water. It has also been stated that the society in question on SV Road in Andheri has been using the encroached space for parking,” said Kamble.

Yogesh Sagar, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, said that there are many such cases of diversions and obstructions to the flow in nullahs in the city and strict action must be taken against culprits.

Sunil Prabhu, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, said that a policy needs to be chalked out for the conservation of nullahs. He demanded strict action against those whose actions lead to obstruction to natural flow in storm water drains.

Congress’s Nana Patole said that natural flow in many city nullahs were being diverted to facilitate builders.

Replying to the debate, Uday Samant, industries minister, said, “It is not true that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme has covered 300-metre (Mogra) nullah.

“The nullah has been widened from five metres to six-and-a-half metres. The BMC will be directed to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and complaints related to the nullah. Nobody will be spared,” said Samant.

