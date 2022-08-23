Mumbai hotel gets hoax call, caller demands 5 cr to help diffuse bombs: Police

A case was registered against an unidentified person on Tuesday after he reportedly called the landline number of Lalit Hotel in Vile Parle east near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport and told the staff that four bombs were planted inside the hotel premises, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the call was received from a mobile phone number at 6:10pm on Monday. The caller informed the hotel staff that four bombs were been placed in the hotel premises and he will give them the locations and tell them how to diffuse the bombs if they pay him ₹5crore.

The caller also threatened the hotel staff by saying the family of the general manager of the hotel was on their target.

Also Read: Bombs to explode in 5 railway stations; drunk man makes hoax call for fun

After the call, the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) along with the dog squad was alerted.

After searching the hotel premises, the threat turned out to be a hoax as no suspicious thing was found.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the complaint by Paresh Bavdabe, the manager of the hotel, the Sahar police have filed an FIR against the caller under sections 336, 385 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) act for endangering human life, extortion and criminal intimidation.

“A case has been registered and we are investigating the matter,” said a police officer from Sahar police station.