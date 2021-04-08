Mumbai: Hritik-Kangana row, copyright violation cases taken away from CIU

Two cases, including the row involving actors Hritik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut, which were previously investigated by now-suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze have been taken away from the criminal intelligence unit (CIU) which has been at the centre of controversies lately.

After Vaze’s arrest in the Antilia case and the subsequent revelations about his way of working, joint commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambhe directed the cyber police station to take over the probe of Roshan’s case on Wednesday.

The decision to take away the two cases from CIU was taken after a quick review of the cases handled by Vaze during his nine-month tenure after his reinstatement in June 2020. In the past, high-profile cases registered by the Mumbai Police were being transferred to CIU and Vaze by then police commissioner Param Bir Singh, police sources said.

Roshan had lodged a complaint with the cyber police at Bandra-Kurla Complex in 2016 against an unidentified imposter who had allegedly sent emails to several women. The cyber police had then recorded the statements of Ranaut and her sister while probing the case.

The reason for the row between the two actors was an email id. Ranaut claimed to have received messages from Roshan from the id, proving they were in a relationship. Roshan, however, said he never had such an email id and added that it was an impostor who had been communicating with Ranaut all along.

In December 2020, Roshan’s lawyer made a complaint to Singh about no progress in the case. Following this, Singh had transferred the case to CIU which was then headed by Vaze.

Similarly, another case of copyright violation involving the chief executive officer of Maha Movie television channel was also transferred from CIU. Puneet Mehra, son of late filmmaker Prakash Mehra, had filed a complaint of copyright violations with Juhu police last year. He had alleged that their film Zanjeer starring Amitabh Bachchan and Pran was allegedly telecasted on Box Cinema channel on March 12, 2020 without their permission. Mehra holds copyrights of the film.

Some of the accused in this case are also named in the TRP manipulation case, hence the case was earlier transferred from Juhu police to CIU. However, the case has been transferred to unit 9 of the Mumbai Police’s crime branch for further probe, a crime branch officer confirmed.