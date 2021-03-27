Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: HSNC University to opt for blended mode to conduct exams
Mumbai: HSNC University to opt for blended mode to conduct exams

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:49 PM IST
HSNC University is a newly-minted cluster university comprising HR College, KC College and Bombay Teachers’ Training College. On Saturday, the university’s provost, Niranjan Hiranandani, said that practical exams will be held physically in laboratories and theory exams will be held online.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the education sector like many other sectors in the economy. This has forced all the educational intuitions to shift modes of communication and examination on digital platforms under strict lockdowns. However, with the gradual reopening of the economy and with the examination period being right around the corner, HSNC University will take a cautious approach of holding examinations in a blended manner,” said Hiranandani.

“The practical examinations will be physically conducted in the laboratories, wherein batches of students will be scheduled to appear for exams in a staggered manner keeping in mind all due covid precaution and safety measures in place. The theory examinations will be kept on the online mode in the backdrop of pandemic led restrictions,” he said. The exam dates are yet to be announced.

The University of Mumbai, on the other hand, said in a circular on Thursday announced all exams — theory and practicals — were to be conducted online. The exams for semester 1 to 4, for both regular and repeater students, will be held between April 15 and May 5. The exams for semester 6 for regular and repeater students will be conducted from May 6 to 21 and semester 5 repeater exams from May 24 to June 2.

