Mumbai jet mishap: Co-pilot underwent spine surgery at Kokilaben, say officials

The co-pilot of the Learjet 45 Neil Diwan (21), who was critically injured in the mishap at Mumbai airport on Thursday, underwent spine surgery at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri West on Friday noon, officials said.

Seven people were injured after a private chartered aircraft arriving from Vishakhapatnam skidded off the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday evening (PTI Photo)

A private chartered aircraft carrying eight people arriving from Vishakhapatnam on Thursday evening crash-landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Five passengers, one flight attendant and two pilots were immediately admitted to Criticare Asia Hospital in Andheri East. Later, Diwan was shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital as needed urgent surgery.

According to Kokilaben hospital staff, Diwan was paralysed below the waist and was operated upon by spine surgeon Abhijit Pawar and will require a long rehabilitation.

The pilot in command Captain Sunil Kanjarbhat (46) sustained multiple abrasions with trauma to the chest wall and spine, and scalp haematoma and underwent a High-resolution CT scan with 2D echo, according to officials familiar with the matter. While the co-pilot, who was also seriously injured was shifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital for spine surgery.

The Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL owned by VSR Ventures, had taken off from Vizag at 3.23pm on Thursday and during touchdown at 5.02pm in Mumbai, the aircraft veered off runway 27.

According to deputy chief fire officer Harish Shetty of Mumbai Fire Brigade, they had to cut open the cockpit as the pilot and the co-pilot were trapped.

The aircraft was hired by Mumbai-based shipping company J M Baxi and Co. It had eight people on board, including company MD Dhruv Kotak, K K Krishnadas, Aakaarsh Sethi, Arul Sali, Lars Sorensen, who is from Denmark, Kamakshi S, captain Sunil Bhat (pilot), and captain Neil Diwan (co-pilot).

According to officials, Baxi and Kotak sustained injuries in their arms with small abrasions over the head, both are clinically stable. Kotak’s executive assistant Sali sustained a lacerated wound over the left parietal region. He is conscious and oriented and his vitals were normal.

Chief operating officer Kodalil, 60, suffered injuries on his left femur and right ankle and a continuous lacerated wound on of upper lip. He also has hypotension started on Noradrenaline infusion. The hospital has planned for Left Femur Nailing with Right Ankle ORIF

Sorensen, 58, managing director of Hapag Lloyd had injuries on his chest wall and upper back, along with a few rib fractures.

Crew member Kamakshi Shringarpure, 41, was admitted with a left eyebrow injury and an injury in the right shoulder. She is vitally stable conscious and oriented, said officials. And Aakaarsh Sethi, 26, was lucky to have escaped with no serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation. Assistant Director K Ramchandra of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) reached Mumbai with his team late on Thursday night to probe the accident.

Rohit Singh who owned the aircraft said, “The team of AAIB is in Mumbai and we are cooperating with the investigation. Both our pilots are from Mumbai and we pray our co-pilot recovers fast. I still feel that bad weather was the cause of the accident. We are bearing costs of hospitalisation for all.’’

The runway was shut for more than 90 minutes. While 37 flights were diverted to other airports, 13 flights were cancelled and 88 arrivals and 270 departures were delayed, officials said.

