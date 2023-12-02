Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai launches deep cleaning drive starting Dec 3

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2023 07:06 AM IST

CM Eknath Shinde to launch city-wide deep cleaning initiative in Mumbai starting with Dharavi on Dec 3. Every Saturday, a chosen ward will undergo deep cleaning addressing various issues. Officials and volunteers supported by different departments will participate.

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde will launch a city-wide deep cleaning initiative on December 3, commencing with Dharavi. The D ward will follow suit, targeting slums, high-rises, and government colonies. Every Saturday in December and January, a chosen ward will undergo deep cleaning from 9 am to 2 pm, addressing various aspects like road dust, unauthorised billboards, public toilets, parks, and hawker-related issues. Officials and volunteers, supported by different departments, will partake in the initiative, ensuring a cleaner and more organised city environment. Additional municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde emphasised the intensified efforts to maintain cleanliness.

