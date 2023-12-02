Mumbai launches deep cleaning drive starting Dec 3

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde will launch a city-wide deep cleaning initiative on December 3, commencing with Dharavi. The D ward will follow suit, targeting slums, high-rises, and government colonies. Every Saturday in December and January, a chosen ward will undergo deep cleaning from 9 am to 2 pm, addressing various aspects like road dust, unauthorised billboards, public toilets, parks, and hawker-related issues. Officials and volunteers, supported by different departments, will partake in the initiative, ensuring a cleaner and more organised city environment. Additional municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde emphasised the intensified efforts to maintain cleanliness.

