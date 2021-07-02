Mumbai local: How to get QR code-based travel pass for train travel amid curbs

The Maharashtra government along with the railways is introducing a Universal Travel Pass with a QR code for travelling on Mumbai local trains as, despite the pandemic restrictions, people have been travelling using fake ID cards. In the wake of the new variant Delta Plus being reported from the state, the state government has brought back some restrictions in the state. After the second wave of the pandemic, Mumbai local services were never completely opened for the public. Only essential and emergency workers with valid ID proof can now travel by Mumbai locals. In the first week of June, the Maharashtra government announced a five-level unlock plan which has now been reduced to three, but nothing was announced about Mumbai local services.

What is a Universal travel pass?

Apart from the local trains, this pass will be valid for Mumbai Metro and monorail. While the pass is aimed at eliminating people travelling using fake cards, this pass will also have degrees depending on which the individual will be allowed to travel.

Here is how it will work

In accordance with Maharashtra's five-level unlocking, there will be several degrees of the pass. As level 5 of restrictions means effectively no restriction, those with Degree 5 card will be allowed to travel always. Rest will depend on what level of restriction Mumbai is in. For example, Mumbai at present is in level 3 restriction. A person with a Degree 3 pass will only be allowed to travel if the restrictions in effect are of levels 1, 2, or 3. If a commuter has a Degree 2 pass, he/she will be able to travel if the limitation level is 1 or 2, reports said.

Maharashtra government is introducing a stringent system to allow passengers in Mumbai local trains.

How to register

Only establishments can register for this pass on the website of the Disaster Management and Relief Fund Rehabilitation department of Maharashtra-- msdmacov19.mahait.org.

Click on Universal travel pass

Click on 'register your establishement'

The establishment authority will have to provide details like address, registration number, co-ordinator contact number, the number of staff who need the pass etc.

This application will be manually reviewed by the district disaster management authority and on approval, the coordinator will be able to log in using the mobile phone number and upload individual details of the staff who would be requiring the travel pass.

Staff name, ID, mobile number, gender, age, department, the designation will have to be provided.

Staff members will get SMS once the information is uploaded.

Then they can log in using their mobile number and uploading a photo, they can download their individual travel pass.