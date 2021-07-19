Mumbai local trains resume; extremely heavy rains predicted in 48 hrs

Local train services were operational in Mumbai on Monday a day after heavy rains in the city caused severe waterlogging and disruptions in road and rail traffic. Trains on Central Main Line, Harbour Line and Trans Harbour Line are now running in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mumbai and its suburbs for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures of the city will be 29 and 24 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, according to IMD’s forecast.

At least 31 people were killed several were injured in rain-related incidents, officials said. Termed by meteorologists as “monstrous”, the torrential rain from a thunderstorm also led to flooding in low-lying regions of Maharashtra’s capital and even triggered house collapses, electrocutions, and landslides.

Officials said 19 people were killed in Mumbai’s Chembur and 10 died in the suburb of Vikhroli. In both cases, people were crushed to death while sleeping inside their houses. Besides, one man was electrocuted to death in Andheri West, officials added.

Weather officials said that the city received 235mm of rain in four hours between 12am and 4am on Sunday, only hours after Mumbai gauged the season’s highest daily rainfall (253mn) on Friday.