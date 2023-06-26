Mall manager arrested after 19-year-old fractures leg on trampoline

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar police have arrested the manager of a mall in Malad after a 19-year-old man fractured his leg on a trampoline in the gaming zone of the mall.

The incident took place on June 18 when Tirth Bora was playing on the trampoline, and two springs came loose with one of them hitting his knee resulting in a fracture in his right leg.

Bora was visiting the mall with his relatives when the incident happened. The mall staff then rushed him to the hospital and admitted him at the Criti Care Asia hospital in Kurla, said Bora in his statement to the police on Friday, and the manager was arrested.

The police officers booked the manager under the sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. He was later released on bail.

A video of the incident posted on social media shows the entire sequence of events and the springs flying out as Bora landed on the trampoline.

