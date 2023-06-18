Rajasthan man arrested for circulating morphed pictures of woman he met on PubG

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man from Rajasthan was arrested for allegedly morphing and circulating nude pictures of a 22-year-old woman after she rejected and blocked him. The accused – identified as Kalluram Singh, a resident of Pilibanga in Rajasthan – came in contact with the woman through an online game PubG.

According to the police, Singh was on the run after learning that the woman had registered a police complaint against him. Last week, the police tracked him after he withdrew money from his bank account. He was arrested and is in judicial custody.

“The complainant and the accused had become romantically involved after knowing each other for almost a year. They had never met but had shared passwords of their social media accounts with each other,” said an officer from Kurar police station.

After acquiring the woman’s password, Singh contacted and proposed to some of the woman’s friends, said the officer, adding, “He made inappropriate comments to them and even sent inappropriate pictures of his own with the other women. Eventually, the woman got to know about Singh’s intentions and what he was doing. After this, she broke off the relationship with the accused and blocked him on all social media handles.”

Out of rage, Singh then made a WhatsApp group including all her friends and some of her family members and shared her morphed pictures on this group, said the police officer. “The recipients of the messages informed the woman about the incident. She then approached the police and an FIR was registered against Singh three months ago,” added the officer.

The accused is a school dropout and does odd jobs for a living, the officer said, adding, “While they were still together, the complainant had sent him ₹40,000. We started tracking this account when we didn’t find him at his home. Some days later, we found some withdrawal being done from it and got to know of his location.”

Singh was booked for sexual harassment and stalking and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

