Mumbai man arrested for stabbing brother-in-law to death

A 19-year-old man was arrested by the Shahu Nagar police for allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law to death on Thursday night at Matunga Labour Camp.

According to police, the accused, identified as Aman Sikandar Shaikh, was unhappy after his sister eloped with the victim, Akram Chawdhary, 26, six months ago, and stabbed him in the stomach with a chopper.

Vilas Gangawane, senior inspector of Shahu Nagar police station said that Chawdhary, who worked in a call centre in Bengaluru, and Shaikh’s sister Fatima had been in a romantic relationship since the past several years. After Fatima’s parents refused to allow them to marry, the couple eloped and married in court six months ago.

Chawdhary left the city and returned recently to take his wife back with him. Shaikh had kept watch for the victim since the past six months and attacked him when he was alone.

On Thursday, when Chawdhary left his house at 10.30pm, Shaikh followed him. When the victim reached Matunga Labour Camp, Shaikh confronted Chawdhary. After a heated argument, Shaikh stabbed Chawdhary with a chopper in the stomach.

“Shaikh stabbed him so fiercely that the wooden handle and the blade got separated, leaving the pointed end in the victim’s stomach,” said Gangawane.

Police arrested Shaikh from his house early on Friday and are on the look-out for his associate Ejaz, 19, who has allegedly helped him with the murder.

“Shaikh did not like my son and the moment he found him alone, he stabbed him with a knife so brutally that it cut through his entire intestine and other organs, leaving him dead in a matter of seconds,” said Yusuf Chawdhary, the victim’s father.