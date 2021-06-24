Mumbai man booked for hurling acid at wife acquitted

A sessions court earlier this week acquitted a 34-year-old man booked for throwing acid on his wife, as he doubted her character. The man was let off as the victim refused to testify against him with the hope of saving her marriage and resuming cohabitation with the accused. A sole eyewitness to the incident - one of their neighbours - too refused to testify before the court.

Apart from a non-supportive witnesses, the prosecution could not prove before the court that the substance allegedly thrown on the informant was actually some acid or anything else. The court said there was no evidence against the accused to prove that he flung acid on his wife, the court noted.

The incident took place on October 11, 2019 on the Eastern Express Highway. The complainant who worked at Wadala was on her way back home with her friend. It is claimed that when she reached near Shivaji Nagar Dargah, she saw her husband - Nitin Sonkhamble, a Chembur resident, already waiting for her.

The prosecution claimed the accused approached the complainant, claiming he wanted to talk to her. However, he took out a bottle from his pocket pretending it to be a bottle containing liquor which he wanted to drink. However, the accused opened the bottle and flung the liquid on her face.

The accused left the spot and ran away only to be arrested later. Meanwhile the woman was taken to hospital by her friend.

The accused was booked under section 326 of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means and was arrested by RCF police station in 2019 after his wife had registered a complaint him.

When the case came up for trial, the prosecution could only examine two witnesses – the complainant and investigating officer. The wife refused to depose saying she wanted to resume the relationship with the accused. Further, her friend who was present at the spot also did not turn up before the court.