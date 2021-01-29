IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Man, friend arrested for stealing 71 lakh
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man, friend arrested for stealing 71 lakh

The JJ Marg police on Wednesday arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and his friend for allegedly stealing ₹71 lakh from a house in Nagpada area
By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Mumbai: Man, friend arrested for stealing 71 lakh

The JJ Marg police on Wednesday arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and his friend for allegedly stealing 71 lakh from a house in Nagpada area.

The arrested accused Tabrez Ansari, 30, is a Nagpada resident and runs tours and travel business.

According to the police, the complainant, a 50-year-old widow, had sold her ancestral property at her native place for 71 lakh. The cash was kept in her house.

Ansari, who lives in the same locality, was aware of the money. He convinced his friend to help him to steal the cash and promised to settle with her at his native village in Allahabad.

On January 3, when Shaikh and her daughter were away, she broke open the door and stole the bag containing cash from the house, said senior inspector Subhash Borade of the JJ Marg police station. The friend later handed over the bag to Ansari.

Ansari gave her 10,000 to buy new clothes and fled to his native place, said Borate.

“We scrutinised CCTV footage of the vicinity and also checked call data records of the victim’s family members and the persons from the locality known to them, and zeroed on Ansari,” Borate added.

On questioning, Ansari’s family members and friends revealed that he spent a lot of money on alcohol and drugs. A police team then rushed to Allahabad and arrested him in the case, said Borate. His friend was also arrested in the case. Both are now in police custody and we have recovered amount of 57 lakh from them, added another officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP