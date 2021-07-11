Mumbai: Man kicks cat to death, booked

Ghatkopar police booked an unknown man for allegedly killing a cat. The incident took place last Sunday when the man was having his lunch at Chetan Hotel in Kamrajnagar, Ghatkopar (East) and cat tried to approach him. The man kicked the cat belonging to the hotel owner, Chetan Gauda, repeatedly, leading to its death.

“The accused kicked her repeatedly on her head. After the cat started bleeding, he got afraid and informed the waiter,” said a police officer from Ghatkopar police station.

The waiter then rushed the cat to the IDA Hospital in Deonar where she was declared dead. Animal activists Brij Bhanushali intervened in the matter and a case was registered on Friday in the matter.

“We are searching for the accused and have booked him for mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ₹10 and upwards and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. We have a video footage and have circulated it to identify the accused,” said a police officer.