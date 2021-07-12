Mumbai: Man kills neighbour over suspicion of having affair with his wife

Amboli police arrested a 40-year-old Andheri resident on Saturday, for allegedly killing his friend over suspicion that the deceased was having an affair with his wife. Police officers said the accused, Rakesh Devendra, had stabbed his friend and neighbour when he found him at the former’s house in his absence.

“Devendra, an employee of a private firm, had suspected that his wife was having an affair with his neighbour Santosh Kirupali, 29, and wanted to shift to stay away from the victim,” said a police officer.

On Saturday morning when Devendra returned from Sion, where they have a flat, along with his son, he found Kirupali at his house. He confronted Kirupali who refused to admit to the affair, leading to a fight. Devendra in a fit of rage grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Kirupali in the stomach.

The neighbours called the police emergency number and reported the incident. Amboli police reached the spot and took Kirupali to a hospital where he was declared dead. The police then conducted panchnama and arrested Devendra.

“Devendra has confessed to the murder,” said a police officer.