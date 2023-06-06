Man hammers wife to death on busy road in Sewri

Mumbai: A 46-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly killing her wife with a hammer on a busy road in Sewri. The accused – identified as Abdul Salim Mohammad Harun Shaikh, an electrician – repeatedly struck the hammer on his wife’s head as he suspected her to be involved in an extramarital affair.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, Shaikh – a resident of Kaula Bunder, Sewri – saw his wife, Najrana Khatun, 41, walking near a bus stop in the Darukhana area on Sunday evening.

“As he was already carrying his work-related tools, he removed the hammer and stopped his wife. He then started hitting on her head. He hit her several times while the onlookers tried to intervene. Shaikh started threatening the onlookers, after which they started fleeing,” said Suresh Sahane, senior police inspector of Sewri Police Station.

Seeing the commotion, two beat constables immediately reached the spot and nabbed Shaikh, he said, adding, “Khatun was rushed to JJ Hospital where she was declared dead.”

According to the police, the couple was married for the last 15 years and it was the second marriage for both. “They regularly had fights as Shaikh suspected his wife of having an affair. Khatun even stopped her husband from entering the house due to regular fights. This angered Shaikh and he decided to kill her,” said Sahane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shaikh was booked for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON