Mumbai: Mercury rises slightly, light shower possible this week

There was a slight uptick in temperature in the city on Sunday, rising to a maximum daytime reading of 34.8 degrees Celsius, up from 33.2 degrees Celsius a day prior, as per India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station in Santacruz. According to IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, the mercury will continue to rise steadily in the last week of April, touching a daily maximum of around 36 degrees Celsius on May 1.

Sunday’s maximum daytime temperature was 1 degree Celsius above normal. Mumbai’s minimum temperature on Sunday stood at 25.8 degrees Celsius, also one degree above normal.

Temperature readings throughout this past month have been near normal or just above normal without any occurrence of heat waves (as typically happens in April), shows IMD data.

IMD officials said there is a slight chance of rain in Mumbai and Thane districts this week, under the influence of a weather system passing over parts of central India. “Isolated rainfall, thundershowers may be felt in the eastern part of the state. Mumbai may get some drizzle this week, which may cause a day or two of high humidity after,” said an IMD spokesperson.

“A north-south trough runs from Marathwada to south coastal Tamil Nadu across north interior Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema (Andhra Pradesh) in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence... isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm over Maharashtra and remaining parts of south Peninsular India during next four-five days,” IMD noted in its operational all-India weather forecast on Sunday.

A yellow-alert has also been sounded over the Konkan region, specifically for April 27 and 28. “Severe weather warnings issued by IMD today for coming five days for all India. Most of the central India and southern peninsula looks to remain active with possibilities of thunderstorms and lightning with rains, including Maharashtra place,” tweeted KS Hosalikar, a scientist with IMD in Pune.

IMD’s weather station in Colaba, meanwhile, recorded a daytime maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius, down from 34.8 degrees Celsius the previous day. As per the seven-day forecast, the temperature in south Mumbai, too, will hover around 36 degrees Celsius by May 1. The highest temperature this month was 35.3 degrees Celsius on April 22. Last year, the highest reading for April was 37.1 degrees Celsius on April 21.

