Mumbai Metro-5 corridor to be complete by December 2024: MMRDA

A major line that will ease commute in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan), is expected to be completed by December 2024, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The 24.90-km elevated corridor will provide much-needed connectivity in areas heavily dependent on the suburban railway. It will also provide interconnectivity with Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarwadavali) and Metro-12 (Kalyan-Taloja).

Of the 24-km line, a 12.7-km stretch between Kapurbawadi and Bhiwandi connects Kapurbawadi, Balkum Naka, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjur Phata, Dhamankar Naka, and Bhiwandi. The first pier cap of this stretch near Balkum in Thane was erected on January 22 this year, a senior official from MMRDA said.

The state authority has also sought clearance from the Central government for the diversion of 1,971.71 square metres (sqm) of forest land in Balkum as well as of 377.86 sqm of area in Kasheli, Bhiwandi for constructing around 24 piers for the project.

MMRDA is looking at implementing 337 kms of metro lines in MMR by 2026. The first two lines — Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) — are expected to be operational by May this year.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the first rolling stock for Metro-2A and Charkop depot, which will be utilised as a common depot for both the lines, on Friday.