Metro 7, 2A commuters insured for the price of a ticket

Mumbai: In a first for public transport in the city, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has obtained an annual comprehensive insurance policy for all those using Metro lines 7 and 2A. The gesture comes at a time when the daily average number of passengers travelling on the two lines is 1.70 lakh.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision to obtain the policy was made after conducting a detailed risk analysis and taking into account the likely hazards that commuters could face. The policy covers accidents, disability and death caused by unforeseen circumstances as well as medical expenses incurred due to accidents or injuries sustained during the commute. It has a maximum coverage of ₹1 lakh for hospitalisation and up to ₹10,000 for outpatient treatment.

“Apart from the safety and security measures in place, we realise that securing a passenger’s commute for unforeseen circumstances is of utmost importance,” said SVR Srinivas, CMD, MMMOCL. “Hence, we have provided comprehensive insurance coverage to passengers. They can now travel with peace of mind, knowing that they have adequate insurance coverage in case of any unfortunate incidents.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The policy provides compensation of up to ₹5 lakh for death and up to ₹4 lakh for permanent and partial disability, depending on the severity of the latter. It covers all passengers who have a valid ticket/ pass/ smart card/ QR Code/ valid permission (except in areas where the ticket is exempt) present either in a Mumbai metro building/ station or in a train or anywhere in the station premises, including paid and unpaid areas of the metro station building.