Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Metro 7, 2A commuters insured for the price of a ticket

Metro 7, 2A commuters insured for the price of a ticket

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2023 01:14 AM IST

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd has obtained an annual comprehensive insurance policy for all those using Metro lines 7 and 2A, covering accidents, disability and death caused by unforeseen circumstances. The policy has a maximum coverage of ₹1 lakh for hospitalisation and up to ₹10,000 for outpatient treatment.

Mumbai: In a first for public transport in the city, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has obtained an annual comprehensive insurance policy for all those using Metro lines 7 and 2A. The gesture comes at a time when the daily average number of passengers travelling on the two lines is 1.70 lakh.

HT Image
HT Image

The decision to obtain the policy was made after conducting a detailed risk analysis and taking into account the likely hazards that commuters could face. The policy covers accidents, disability and death caused by unforeseen circumstances as well as medical expenses incurred due to accidents or injuries sustained during the commute. It has a maximum coverage of 1 lakh for hospitalisation and up to 10,000 for outpatient treatment.

“Apart from the safety and security measures in place, we realise that securing a passenger’s commute for unforeseen circumstances is of utmost importance,” said SVR Srinivas, CMD, MMMOCL. “Hence, we have provided comprehensive insurance coverage to passengers. They can now travel with peace of mind, knowing that they have adequate insurance coverage in case of any unfortunate incidents.”

The policy provides compensation of up to 5 lakh for death and up to 4 lakh for permanent and partial disability, depending on the severity of the latter. It covers all passengers who have a valid ticket/ pass/ smart card/ QR Code/ valid permission (except in areas where the ticket is exempt) present either in a Mumbai metro building/ station or in a train or anywhere in the station premises, including paid and unpaid areas of the metro station building.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai insurance policy public transport + 1 more
mumbai insurance policy public transport
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out