Mumbai News
mumbai news

Mumbai Metro trains up by 30% from Monday; 140 trains to operate in a day

Mumbai Metro train services will be increased by 30% from Monday
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 11:17 PM IST


Mumbai Metro train services will be increased by 30% from Monday.

From the present operational 104 trains, the services will be increased to 140 in a day. The frequency of Metro trains will also increase to 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours.

Before coronavirus, Mumbai Metro One operated 400 train services on weekdays between Ghatkopar and Versova railway stations.

The operational hours of the Metro trains have also been extended by one hour. The first train from Versova to Ghatkopar will operate at 6.50am and the last train from Ghatkopar to Versova station will be at 10.15pm.

“With recent relaxation, there is an increase in movement of essential commuters. To ensure better social distancing from coming Monday, we will be increasing Metro service frequency,” said a statement from Mumbai Metro One.

Mumbai Metro One train services were opened for the public on October 19, 2020.

