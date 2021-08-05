Mumbai: Mhada announces lottery process for 8,205 low-cost houses

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has announced the lottery process for the allotment of 8,205 low-cost houses in the vicinity of Mumbai. The advertisement for the application process would be released on August 23 and the computerised draw would be held on October 14 this year.

These houses would be located in places like Virar, Mira Road, Shirdhon, Khoni, Gotheghar and Vengurla.

According to housing minister Jitendra Awhad, the majority of the houses have been set aside for the weaker sections of society. “We have kept 97% of the houses for the economically weaker section (EWS) and the lower income group (LIG),” said Awhad. “The entire computerised lottery system would be held in a transparent manner,” he added.

EWS covers the section whose family income is less than ₹25,000 per month, while LIG covers the section whose family income is in the range of ₹25,000- ₹50,000 monthly. The next two — middle-income group (MIG) comes in the salary range of ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 while the higher income group (HIG) are those, whose family income is more than ₹75,000 monthly.

In recent years, the peripheral areas of Mumbai have seen exponential growth as realty prices here are less compared to Mumbai. Mhada houses are popular due to their low prices compared to private builders and also the titles are clear.

Awhad further announced that Mhada is planning to construct 10,000 houses in cities like Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, Pune and Aurangabad.