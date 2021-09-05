Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai: Minor fire reported on 17th floor of a Worli highrise

A small — level 1 — fire was reported on the 17th floor of the 35-storey Marathon building in Gandhi Nagar in Worli, at 1
By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Representational picture.

A small — level 1 — fire was reported on the 17th floor of the 35-storey Marathon building in Gandhi Nagar in Worli, at 1.53am on Saturday, which is a residential high-rise. The fire was extinguished within 25 minutes, at 2.14am. No injuries were reported in the fire.

The fire was confined to furniture in house number 1701, according to information received by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management department from the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Snehal Ambekar, Shiv Sena corporator from the area said, “The fire was minor, and was doused within 15-20 minutes. We took an update of the situation at the time of the incident in the middle of the night. No injuries were reported in the incident. Only the furniture within the room where the fire was reported, was charred.”

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received a call regarding the fire, pressed fire engines and water tankers to the spot, and informed BMC’s disaster management department. The Mumbai Police was also informed, and an ambulance was deployed to the spot of the incident. BEST was informed about the fire, to cut off the electric supply.

Meanwhile, within 24 hours, from Saturday 8am to Sunday morning, two other incidents of the short circuit were reported in the Western suburbs. No injuries were reported in both of these incidents.

