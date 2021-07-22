Mumbai: Modak Sagar and Tansa lake overflow

The Modak Sagar and Tansa lakes began to overflow on Thursday morning, becoming the third and fourth lakes among the seven, that provides water to Mumbai, to overflow this monsoon. The Tulsi lake was the first one to overflow this monsoon, on July 16, followed by the Vihar lake that overflowed on July 18.

The Modak Sagar lake overflowed at 3.24am on Thursday, while Tansa lake overflowed at 5.48am.

On Thursday, the cumulative water available in the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai was at 53.86%, up from 33.22% on Tuesday morning. In comparison, on the same day last year, the seven lakes had 28.77% useful water content. On the same day in 2019, Mumbai’s lakes had 53.76% useful water content.

As of Thursday, there is enough drinking water to last the city for over 180 days, with a total water stock of 779,568 million litres (ML). BMC provides the city with a total of 3850 ML drinking water per day.

Less than a week ago, on Friday, lake levels in Mumbai were at 17%, prompting BMC’s hydraulics department to consider imposing a water cut for the city.

The upper Vaitarna lake, which had 0% useful water content until Tuesday went up to 4% useful water content on Thursday morning, as it received 225mm rainfall in the 24 hours until 6am on Thursday, adding 2.07 metres to its water content. Of the total water capacity of Bhatsa, which is 717,037 ML, around 575,700 ML is allotted to BMC for use in the city. Presently, Bhatsa has 368,184 ML useful water, or 51.35% useful water content of its total capacity.

Middle Vaitarna has 47.7% useful water content and 92,342 ML water at present.