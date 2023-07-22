Mumbai rain LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Palghar; ‘orange alert’ for Thane, Raigad

Mumbai rain live updates: The rainfall situation in parts of Maharashtra is expected to continue on Saturday, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' predicting 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in Palghar district and an 'orange alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts. With the weather department forecasting heavy rain on Saturday in the state capital, the civic chief has urged citizens to stay indoors and venture out only if necessary, according to PTI reports.

IMD issued 'orange alert' for Mumbai on Saturday predicting a heavy rainfall.(Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

IMD further warned of 'heavy to extremely heavy rain' in isolated places in the hilly areas of Pune district, Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra for Saturday.

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday causing waterlogging in various low-lying areas and disrupting traffic in the city and suburbs. Both Colaba and Santacruz IMD observatories reported significant rainfall, with 92.2 mm and 115.2 mm recorded respectively between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

As per the IMD's prediction, Telangana is also expected to face heavy rainfall on Saturday, with a red alert being issued on Friday. The reason behind the expected widespread rainfall is a low-pressure system over South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coast along the West Central Bay of Bengal, along with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 kilometers above mean sea level, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center. IMD has also issued an ‘orange alert’ for four districts in Odisha, anticipating ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’.