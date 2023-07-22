IMD's orange alert in Palghar, Thane, Raigad on Sunday; heavy rain for Mumbai

Following a delayed monsoon, intense rainfall is now sweeping through various parts of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday. Maharashtra rain updates. (PTI photo)

IMD's rainfall predictions for Maharashtra

Konkan, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra to expect light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 23-26. Marathwada may witness rainfall today, IMD said in its latest weather forecast bulletin.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Mumbai during the next 2 days.

Furthermore, IMD warns of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra today, the Met department said.

Detailed weather forecast of Maharashtra(IMD)

Rainfall Observations in Maharashtra

From Friday 8:30am to Saturday 8:30am significant rainfall has been observed in the states, as per IMD.

Vidarbha: Various regions experienced considerable rainfall, including Yeotmal (240mm), Mahagaon (230mm), Murtajapur (190mm), Arni (160mm).

Konkan: Mahad (160mm), Pen (150mm), Wada (140mm) were among the regions experiencing substantial rainfall.

Madhya Maharashtra: Gaganbawada (170mm) and Mahabaleshwar (150mm) witnessed notable rainfall.

Marathwada: Kinwat (140mm) and Himayatnagar (90mm) reported considerable rainfall.

