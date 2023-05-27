226 bldgs extremely dangerous in city; BMC urges occupants to vacate

Mumbai: As the monsoon season draws near, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has listed 226 buildings in the city under the C1 category which are ‘extremely dangerous’ and dilapidated and vulnerable to withstand the harsh rains.

One of the extremely dangerous buildings. (Hindustan Times)

P north ward in Malad West tops the list with 24 dangerous buildings followed by K west in Andheri-Juhu and H west in Bandra-Khar-Santacruz West with 22 dangerous buildings each.

This list of unsafe buildings is available on the BMC website where citizens can search the names of their buildings to see if it falls under the dilapidated category. Out of 226 buildings, 35 are included in the island city, 64 in the eastern suburbs and 126 in the western suburbs.

According to BMC, there are signs that citizens should watch out for to check if the building is dangerous to occupy. “If the design of the frame, column, beam, slab etc. is changing. For instance, the columns, beams and slabs appear bent. The part of the lower floor of the building appears a bit submerged. The gap or chasm widens and is seen growing in the column of the building; concrete is seen falling from the columns, then residents should take action soon,” according to BMC.

BMC has served notices to these buildings. The civic body has urged citizens to immediately leave possession and evict the building. BMC also clarified that any accident that occurs due to the collapse of the concerned building, resulting in loss of life or financial loss, residents will be solely responsible for it. The civic body has also asked citizens that in case of an emergency, they should contact these numbers: 1916/ 2269-4725/ 2269-4727.

“Due to the accumulation of rainwater, there are high chances of building collapse, citizens must take action now,” cautioned BMC.

