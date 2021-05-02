Mumbai: NCB arrests two in separate ops, seize multiple drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested one person each from Mumbai and Goa and allegedly seized multiple drugs like amphetamine, LSD, cocaine, heroin, mephedrone, ecstasy, also known as MDMA, from them.

One of the arrested accused identified as Ranbir Singh is a caretaker of Negi Café situated in North Goa, from where a drug syndicate was being run by a Nigerian national Mustafa alias Tigar, a notorious drug trafficker. NCB officers said it turned out that Tiger was running his drug trade from Negi Café and therefore they have summoned the owner of the shack for further investigation.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Mumbai and Goa NCB raided Negi Café’ opposite Arambol Beach in North Goa and purportedly seized 58 grams of amphetamine (commercial quantity), 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), cocaine, mephedrone and heroin in intermediate quantity, 59 tablets of ecstasy/MDMA (commercial quantity) from café and nabbed Singh. Further investigation is going on, said zonal director Sameer Wankhede of the NCB.

The agency received another input and a team from Mumbai intercepted one, Irfan Ansari, 24, at Lokhandwala Circle, Andheri (West), and during the search found 56 tablets of ecstasy, which is a commercial quantity. Two separate cases were registered and Singh and Ansari were arrested under the NDPS Act. Ecstasy or MDMA which also known as Methamphetamine is a party drug that alters mood and perception are chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens and produce feelings of increased energy and pleasure, said NCB officers.