Wary of Pawar’s moves, Congress contemplates Plan B

MUMBAI: Although NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been insisting that he will not change his stand vis-à-vis the BJP, his repeated meetings with his nephew Ajit Pawar have shaken the faith of his Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). The Congress is now mulling a Plan B for the upcoming polls in case Pawar ditches them for the BJP now or before the elections.

New Delhi, India - Aug. 7, 2023: NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and others at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon session, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, August 7, 2023. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The MVA allies’ displeasure came to the fore on Monday when Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched what was clearly a direct attack on Pawar—he declared that the doyen of the opposition coalition in Maharashtra ought not to create confusion among the opposition parties and their workers. He is also likely to meet Pawar and raise his party’s concerns.

The leadership in Delhi is also keeping an eye on the developments in Maharashtra. “We have informed our leader Rahul Gandhi ji about the developments,” said state Congress chief Nana Patole. “The issue will be discussed in the meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. coalition in Mumbai on August 31.” Patole also confirmed that he had discussed the Pawar-Ajit meeting with Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday evening.

On Monday, Pawar once again reiterated that there should be no confusion about his stand. “There is no reason for us to be with those who have joined hands with the BJP in the state and at the Centre. There is no change in our stand. This was made clear by me yesterday (Sunday) in Solapur as well,” Pawar told reporters in Baramati when asked about his meeting with Ajit and state NCP president Jayant Patil in Pune on Saturday.

Congress insiders said that the party leadership wanted a Plan B to be prepared. “They have lost faith in the Pawar-led faction because of several reasons,” said a senior Congress leader. “It’s not just the secret meetings between Pawar and Ajit. Barring a few, most MLAs from the Pawar faction are of the opinion that they should not remain in the opposition, as it will also save the party from splitting.” The party leadership arrived at this conclusion after Congress MLAs had informal chats with Pawar’s MLAs during the monsoon session of the state legislature.

There is also a view in the Congress that it should prepare a plan for the upcoming elections if the Pawar-led faction forges an alliance with the BJP. A section of Congress leaders believe that this would be advantageous for the party as a major opposition party in the state, insiders said.

The party is also trying to get Uddhav Thackeray on board for this. “Between Pawar and Thackeray, the latter has taken a clear stand against the BJP while Pawar keeps dilly-dallying,” said a top state Congress leader. “Although there is no clarity, we should be ready with an alternative plan to contest the upcoming elections with the Shiv Sena (UBT). We could also consider joining forces with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which could be a useful ally. The picture will be clearer after the I.N.D.I.A. coalition meeting in Mumbai.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) too is not satisfied with Pawar’s ‘clarifications’, and its leaders have openly expressed their ire. “Such meetings create confusion in the minds of people and put question marks on the MVA’s unity,” said Raut. “We do not expect such conduct from the ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ (Sharad Pawar) of politics.”

Raut criticised Pawar’s conduct in his editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’. “Such meetings between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are entertainment for Maharashtra but they are also creating confusion among the people. They are maligning the image of Sharad Pawar. People might feel entertained due to such politics but one should keep in mind that Maharashtra is not fun,” states the editorial.

Countering NCP leaders’ defence that there was nothing wrong in an uncle and nephew meeting, Raut said, “I want to ask them why workers in that case should fight against each other on the streets when leaders are busy maintaining relationships. What will happen if we start having tea with Eknath Shinde or other rebel MLAs? There is no hypocrisy in the Shiv Sena’s DNA. Leaders should take care of their family relations inside the home and not in politics.”

