Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old girl in Mumbai: Report

The Mumbai Police have arrested an Ola cab driver from Goregaon for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl and making obscene gestures towards her on May 25. The case was registered by the Aarey Police Station. The accused has been sent to police custody till 30 May, news agency ANI quoted police sub inspector Sachin Panchal as saying.

"The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Murari Kumar Singh, who stays in Goregaon and hails from Bihar. We are also finding out if he has any prior cases against him," Panchal said.

Earlier this month, a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court sentenced a 35-year-old taxi driver to one year’s imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 for allegedly flashing a 15-year-old girl in 2016 in Mumbai.

“In cases where the children are victimised, the accused need to be dealt with stern hands. The accused cannot be shown much leniency for the reason that his family is dependent upon him,” special POCSO judge Bharti Kale, sentencing the taxi driver, Sukhdev Tilak Sav, had said.

“Young girls need to travel for pursuing their education. Such offences create fear and disgust in the minds of children for no fault of theirs. The victim has categorically stated that she felt ashamed and angry due to the acts committed by the accused,” the court added.

Last week, the Delhi Police arrested a cab driver for stealing a trolley bag containing jewellery worth over ₹10 lakh from a passenger. The police also seized the cab used in the crime.

On May 13, when a woman, a resident of Vasant Kunj, complained the police that she had booked a cab from Vasant Kunj to Asola village. It was during departure, that she left her bag (containing jewellery, property and medical documents, 3-4 sarees) inside the cab.

Realising the same, she then called the cab driver, who denied the presence of any such bag inside the car. The woman then filed a complaint against the cab driver.

