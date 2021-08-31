Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Mumbai: One injured in landslide, 350 shifted from Malad due to rockfall

The injured was identified as 47-year-old Jivasacha Shah who was rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where he was treated and discharged, according to BMC’s disaster management cell
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Two separate incidents of landslide and rockfall were reported in the city owing to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. In the first incident, a landslide was reported at Saki Naka area, in which one person was injured. The second incident of rockfall was reported in the Kurar area of Malad where 350 citizens were shifted to temporary accommodation.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell, at around 10.43pm on Monday night, a landslide was reported at the Saki Naka area, in Kurla. Due to this, some rocks along with soil fell on a public toilet resulting in injury to one person. The injured was identified as 47-year-old Jivasacha Shah (male) who was rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where he was treated and discharged, according to BMC’s disaster management cell. Further, at around 10.20am, an incident of rockfall was reported in the Kurar area of Malad East. According to BMC officials, the incident of rockfall was reported around 10am. Around 350 residents from the nearby houses on the hill area were shifted to Kurar Municipal School in Parekh Nagar for a temporary period at 12.30pm. No injuries were reported due to the incident.

In July, two incidents of landslides were reported in Vikhroli and Chembur areas in which over 30 people were killed. In the city, there are over 250 landslide-prone spots, of which, around 200 are in eastern suburbs alone. The state had in July announced that it is going to form a policy to shift all residents who are residing in landslide-prone spots of the city.

