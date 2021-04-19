Mumbai Police chief checks for colour-coded stickers at traffic check points

After announcing an order to put colour coded stickers on vehicles on Saturday, Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale visited Mulund and Dahisar check nakas on Sunday morning to oversee the implementation of the same. The decision is aimed at restricting movement of unwanted vehicles during the lockdown and ensuring there are no traffic jams at entry-exit points and toll nakas for uninterrupted movement of ambulances, vehicles for doctors and nursing staff. Vehicles found violating the sticker order will be booked under the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code for impersonation.

While raising awareness about the stickers and clearing the doubts among commuters regarding the stickers, he said the police would not be distributing the stickers like they did for travel eligibility passes last year. He said for the safety and convenience of commuters, stickers could be made by vehicle owners or drivers by cutting a red, yellow or green paper in a circular shape of at least six inches radius.

“The driver or the owner of the vehicle will have to stick the paper on the front and rear wind shield of the vehicle so that the officers can identity for what purpose the vehicle is travelling. This will help to refrain people from traveling unnecessarily,” said Nagrale as he stuck a red sticker on a vehicle. Nagrale added that the stickers will be available at toll booths at Mulund and Dahisar.

Mumbai Police ordered for the colour coding on Saturday after vehicles used by doctors and ambulances were allegedly stuck at check nakas due to restrictions imposed by the state government.

Accordingly, vehicles used by doctors, medical staff, ambulances and medical equipment supplies will sport a red sticker. Vehicles involved in transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries and dairy products will have green stickers and other essential service providers will use the yellow stickers.

On Sunday, Nagrale also said that the stickers would enable the commuters to avoid direct contact with the officers, thus helping in curtailing the spread of Covid-19.