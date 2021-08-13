Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Mumbai Police chief makes uniform must for personnel on duty

All the personnel of 100 police stations and traffic divisions in the city directed to ensure they wear uniforms while on duty to prevent cheating by fraudsters posing as police personnel in plain clothes to dupe people
By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale. (HT file photo)

Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Thursday issued an order asking all the personnel of 100 police stations and traffic divisions in the city to ensure they wear uniforms while on duty to prevent cheating by fraudsters posing as police personnel in plain clothes to dupe people.

Cheating by fraudsters posing as police personnel remains one of the most common crimes in Mumbai.

“It is observed that many police officers and constables while taking action on lawbreakers do not wear the uniform, which is mandatory as per the rules,” said Nagrale in the order. “Criminals take advantage of this attitude and target women and senior citizens by posing as (fake) cops and rob away their valuables in plain clothes. This sends a very wrong message about the police force in the society.”

He warned police personnel that strict action will be taken if anyone is found not following this order.

