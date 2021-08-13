Home / Cities / Mumbai News / PNB fraud accused allowed to attend kin’s roka ceremony in Mumbai
PNB fraud accused allowed to attend kin's roka ceremony in Mumbai

A special CBI judge allowed Vipul Chitalia to attend the function at his residence in Borivli on Saturday and Sunday
By Vinay Dalvi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:52 AM IST

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday granted interim bail to Gitanjali Group’s vice-president Vipul Chitalia, who is an accused in the 13,500-crore fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Chitalia had approached the court through his counsel for temporary bail to attend the roka ceremony (a pre-wedding ritual) of his daughter.

A special CBI judge allowed Chitalia to attend the function at his residence in Borivli on Saturday and Sunday. The court has also directed the police to escort him for the purpose. Chitalia was arrested in March 2018 and is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison.

Absconding diamond trader Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi allegedly perpetuated the massive fraud with the help of two PNB staffers.

The duo is accused of obtaining letters of undertakings (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit (FLCs) of about 13,500 crore from Brady House branch of PNB in favour of foreign branches of Indian banks, based on fraudulent documents, and allegedly siphoned off the money.

The two PNB staffers did not enter the LoUs and FLCs in the computerised core banking system to avoid scrutiny and allegedly carried out the fraud.

