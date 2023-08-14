Operation All Out: 190 arrested ahead of Independence Day

Mumbai: With an aim to have safe and secure Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, the Mumbai police carried out a combing operation – All Out – across the city and arrested 190 history sheeters on Saturday night. HT Image

The operation was carried out across the 13 zones of the city, police sources said, adding that 229 hideouts were raided, in which 1,640 accused with previous criminal records were interrogated.

“The Operation All Out is carried out every month before any major event, on the order of Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and special CP Deven Bharti to ensure the law-and-order situation in the city,” a police officer said.

Of the 190 history sheeters, who were arrested, 101 were drug peddlers, 46 were externed from the city premises, 30 were found with illegal firearms, and 13 were connected to various crimes across the city. According to the police, of the 347 identified record criminals, they traced 62 and interrogated them.

Based on a tip-off, various establishments, like hotels and lodges, were raided to find out whether illegal activities were going on at the establishments. Out of these, the police identified 20 illegal spots. The police registered cases and arrested the accused.

Besides, on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the police stopped and checked the credentials of two-wheeler riders at random places and registered cases against riders flouting the laws.

During the operation, the police also arrested 31 drivers/riders for driving under the influence of alcohol, however, they were released later.

“The operation was undertaken under the supervision of joint commissioners of law and order, deputy commissioner of police, assistant commissioners and senior inspectors. Each police station deployed the maximum manpower, and nakabandis were placed at 113 spots,” said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON