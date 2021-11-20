Mumbai Police constable arrested for molesting 10-year-old girl

Bhandup police have arrested a police constable attached to the Worli local arms (LA) unit for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. The accused police personnel has been suspended from service, pending a departmental inquiry.

The accused, Harshal Bodke, is a resident of Kalyan. According to police officers, Bodke, 25, had last week visited a Bhandup bar along with his two other friends. After having some drinks, the trio was roaming around on bike outside the railway station area.

According to the complainant, the accused got down from the bike and inappropriately touched her daughter. She raised an alarm and visited Bhandup police station to report the matter. The woman and her daughter had come to Mumbai from Ratnagiri.

On the basis of her complaint, the police registered an offence on November 15 and arrested Bodke under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. After his two-day police custody, a local court has remanded him in jail custody.

A police officer from Bhandup police station said that during interrogation, Bodke claimed that he had not touched the girl with an intention of molesting her. He claimed that he has been married for the past five years and has no children. He love kids and was just trying to speak to the girl, he claimed in his interrogation.

However, the police department observed that prima facie his act was “shameful and immoral” and hence, suspended him. The suspension order has been issued by the deputy commissioner of police, Worli LA division.