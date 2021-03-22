Mumbai Police get 1,150 complaints on grievance redressal day

Javed Ahmed Khan, a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) member, approached Sakinaka police station in Andheri (East) on Saturday to highlight around 600 illegal online lottery, betting, bingo, casino and roulette centres operating in their jurisdiction and other areas. Khan has made numerous complaints regarding such rackets in the past, but even after several FIRs, it was still operating. Mumbai Police’s Grievance Redressal Day, to be observed every Saturday, provided Khan with a platform to flag the issue to superior officers.

Like Khan, 1,150 people took their issues to the police during Grievance Redressal Day, which started on Monday with an aim to make police service more transparent and responsive to the general public.

Every Saturday, one police station in each of the 12 zones in the city will hold the event. Between 9am and 11.30am, each deputy commissioner of police, assistant commissioner of police will visit one police station in their zone, and address complaints and issues raised by the public. Senior inspector of the police station, inspector (crime) and two investigating officers will also be present and will brief about the current status of already lodged complaints.

Police officers said they received 311 complaints and 391 non-cognisable complaints across the city on Saturday. “Apart from receiving complaints, we also address problems of the people. On Saturday we addressed 31 complaints and returned stolen booty recovered in two robbery cases,” said Shashikant Mane, senior inspector, Juhu police station.

In 2012, then Mumbai commissioner of police Satyapal Singh had started Grievance Redressal Day. However, it was discontinued.

How to approach

Every Saturday, the deputy commissioner and assistant police commissioners of all 12 zones in Mumbai will be present at one police station in their zone along with the senior police inspector of the police station from 9am to 11.30am, where people can come and register their complaints.

People who have filed complaints earlier can also visit to enquire about the progress of their case.

The police will have to state as to what steps have been taking to solve the cases.

Police will notify which police stations will be implementing the scheme on which Saturday.