Two Mulund cops caught accepting bribe, suspended

MUMBAI: Two police personnel attached to the Mulund police station have been suspended after they were caught red-handed by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) while accepting bribe. The police inspector and the constable allegedly accepted the bribe in a case against some fake doctors working in the civic-run MT Agrawal Hospital with fake registrations.

Police inspector Bhushan Daima and constable Ramesh Kalas were caught by the ACB while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh out of the ₹11 lakh demanded on July 14.

Following this, suspension orders were issued by the additional commissioner of police for east region of the Mumbai police Vinayak Deshmukh on July 19. The order copy was received by the police station earlier this week.

According to the ACB’s report, the two former cops had demanded a bribe of ₹25 lakh from one of the accused in an ongoing case in which some of the doctors at the local government hospital were under the scanner regarding the genuineness of their degrees. “The anticipatory bail of the person had been rejected by the court. The two threatened the accused with an immediate arrest and even said they could them in exchange for some money,” the report had said.

The two accused later settled for an amount of ₹11 lakh, of which the first instalment of ₹2 lakh was to be given to them on the day that the ACB intercepted. After they were caught, the two accused also tried to destroy evidence of the bribe being given, according to the ACB.

The order issued by Deshmukh said that following a departmental enquiry, the two accused were found to be guilty of taking bribes. “They are to be considered suspended from duty from the day of arrest which is July 15, 2023,” the order concluded.