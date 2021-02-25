Mumbai: QR code must for darshan at Siddhivinayak temple on March 2

Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust in Mumbai has laid down restrictions on 'darshan' on Ganesh Angaraki Chaturthi on March 2, due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, reported news agency ANI.

As per the new restrictions, no offline darshan will be allowed on the auspicious day without pre-issued QR codes. Darshan will be allowed against pre-issued QR codes between 8am and 9pm on March 2.

“Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust lays down restrictions on 'darshan' on Ganesh Angaraki Chaturthi on 2nd March, in the wake of rising Covid cases. No offline darshan allowed that day. Darshan allowed only on pre-issued QR codes, darshan only between 8am-9pm that day.” the update by news agency ANI said.

Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi opened in November of last year after a hiatus of eight months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 8,807 cases, the highest one day spike in four months. Mumbai, too, witnessed a jump in cases as it reported 1,167 infections in the past 24 hours, after a hiatus of 87 days. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday to take stock of the developing Covid-19 situation. The state had previously imposed restrictions on Shivaji jayanti celebrations in the wake of the rising tally of daily cases.

On Wednesday, district authorities in Solapur and Sindhudurg districts enforced a night curfew between 11pm and 5am from February 25 till March 7. District authorities in Beed have taken the decision to shut educational institutions like schools and colleges till March 10. Only classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to attend physical classes.