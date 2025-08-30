Mumbai, Pune, Raigad and more on orange alert for rain | IMD weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted cloudy skies and light to moderate rain in Mumbai today. The city has experienced rain spells for the last few days that have led to waterlogging and disruptions across the city. IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain in the city and suburbs.(HT Photo)

With more rain expected, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai city and Suburban areas on Saturday.

IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain in the city and suburbs. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 30 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has been issued by IMD in Mumbai city and the suburbs.

Overall in Maharashtra, an orange alert has been issued in some areas, including Pune, Thane, Raigad, Satara, Jalna and Aurangabad. While, yellow alert has been issued in Nashik, Latur, Palghar, Nagpur and Charapur.

Nowcast released by the Regional Met Department shows a yellow ‘watch’ alert in Mumbai city and suburban areas and other places, including Thane, Pune, Nashik, Satara and Kolhapur.

Rain to lash over Maharashtra

According to the IMD website, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in the districts of Marathwada and North Madhya Maharashtra. Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra. Further, squally winds will also persist with speeds reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.

Constant rainfall in the region has been attributed to a cyclonic circulation over Vidharbha and the neighbouring areas at the mid and upper levels. According to officials, the heavy rainfall in the Konkan region is a result of the north-westward movement of the system

Earlier on Friday, the city woke up to cloudy skies and rain spells, which by afternoon turned into intense rainfall. IMD initially issued a yellow alert, which was later upgraded to an orange alert due to the intensity of rain. The highest rainfall was recorded between 8:30 am and 6 pm, which was 61mm, as per the data by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Earlier, it was reported that heavy rainfall across Maharashtra this week wreaked havoc and claimed eight lives, and left one person missing.