Mumbai braces for another day of Manoj Jarange-led Maratha protests, traffic snarls likely | Key points

The protests led by Maratha rights activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday brought the city of Mumbai to a near standstill. With Jarange's indefinite hunger strke underway, the Maratha quota protests will enter their second day on Saturday, August 30. Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil began his indefinite hunger strike for maratha reservation at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday. (Raju Shinde/HT photo)

Jarange began his hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Madan on Friday as part of his demand for all Marathas to be included under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category to receive benefits of reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

While the Mumbai Police has granted permission to Jarange to continue the strike for one more day, the activist said that the protests will happen “whether you give permission or not”. He also added that it was in the “government's hands whether to break up the protest or grant permission,” reported ANI.

"It's not our job to have a dialogue with the government right now. They want to destroy the Maratha community. They don't want to give us reservations. The government wants to ruin the Maratha community. If they can give a one-day permit, they can give a permanent one," Jarange said.

Here are key updates on Maratha rights protests in Mumbai-