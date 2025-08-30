Vashi centre set up to host 50K protesters, ease strain on transport infrastructure

NAVI MUMBAI: As thousands of Maratha community members converged at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for a high-stakes rally led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, straining the city’s infrastructure, the neighbouring Navi Mumbai has become a critical support and logistics hub for the protestors. Mumbai, India - Aug. 29, 2025: Supporters of Maratha Reservation at CSMT during the ongoing Maratha Reservation Protest at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 29, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The Sakal Maratha Samaj of Navi Mumbai announced on Friday that it has established a massive support and logistics centre at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi. The move aims to provide essential services to protestors travelling from across the state, in response to the overwhelming crowds and lack of accommodation in Mumbai.

“Mumbai is extremely crowded and there is a severe lack of accommodation for those arriving,” Vinod Pokharkar, coordinator for the Navi Mumbai chapter of the organisation, said. “To ensure that members of our community travelling from every corner of Maharashtra do not face hardship, we have made extensive arrangements here in Navi Mumbai.”

The Vashi facility, strategically located near the highway, is equipped to host between 40,000 and 50,000 people. Organisers have arranged for free food, water, and secure parking for vehicles. “This facility will remain operational for the next two to three days, depending on the need,” Pokharkar confirmed.

In light of the unfolding protest, the organisation has also issued a critical travel advisory regarding major traffic disruptions. “We are strongly advising everyone to avoid travelling to south Mumbai by road. All routes are gridlocked with traffic,” the statement stated.

The appeal to divert to Navi Mumbai and use public transport is being widely circulated among community members to ensure smooth coordination and prevent the city’s arterial roads from collapsing under the pressure of the rally. Those participating in the protest were encouraged to use the Vashi facility as a staging point. “The most efficient and practical way to reach Azad Maidan is to use the facilities in Navi Mumbai and take a local train from the nearest station,” added the statement.