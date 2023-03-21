Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, residents asked to take precautions

Mumbai on Tuesday woke up to a rainy morning with unseasonal rain lashing out the city's western suburb. The city is expected to witness thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Mumbai rains: People using a umbrella for unexpected rain spells at Andheri, Mumbai. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT)

The weather forecasting agency said that a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity are expected to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next three-four hours. The department has advised people to take precautions.

India's financial capital had unexpected rain on Tuesday morning after the city recorded the highest temperature for 2023 so far on Monday at 39.4 degrees Celsius, experiencing severe heat wave conditions, the weather agency added.

From early morning on Tuesday, sudden rain lashes Thane, Goregaon, and Borivali areas. According to the forecast, the rain is likely to move towards Dadar, Parel, and South Mumbai in the next few hours. The local trains are functioning normally as of now. People going out for work would face some difficulties due to the general conditions of lightning and rain.

"Westerly winds lead to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea ... Mumbai currently experiencing light to moderate rains ...mostly in the suburbs", tweeted Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai.

Netizens took to Twitter to share the videos and pictures of the unseasonal rain lashing out the city's western suburbs. A user wrote, "Slept in March....woke up to June this morning". "Finally! Some relief from all the dust. Thank you #MumbaiRains", commented another.

A third user wrote, “Unseasonal rain in Mumbai!! Cold breeze, rain.. Relaxes & Soothes the soul! 🌧”

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday received the highest 24-hour rainfall for March in the past three years, with pleasant weather conditions prevailing and maximum temperature settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

